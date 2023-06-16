BLOTTER: Police reports for June 16

Jun. 16—Niagara Falls

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2300 block of 15th Street. A female victim officers that sometime between midnight and 12:38 p.m. Friday, someone broke into her home by breaking a front window. The victim said nothing was taken from the home.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1000 block of 20th Street. A female victim told officers that sometime between 11 p.m. Friday and 9:27 a.m. Saturday, someone broke into her home through an unlocked front window. The victim said an Amazon Alexa, a DJ mix board and a bicycle were taken from the home.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 200 block of 77th Street. A female victim told officers that sometime between midnight and noon Saturday, a male suspect took her blind cat from her fenced-in backyard. A witness told police he saw the incident but was unable to stop the suspect before he drove away.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 600 block of Orchard Parkway. A female victim told officers that sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. Sunday, someone broke into her home by cutting through a screen and opening a window. The victim said her cell phone and purse were taken from the home.