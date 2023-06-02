BLOTTER: Police reports for June 2

Jun. 2—Niagara Falls

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a reported menacing incident in the 700 block of 15th Street at 9:46 a.m. Wednesday. The 69-year-old man was charged with second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment. A male victim told officers that the suspect threatened him with a knife while he was taking pictures of an illegally parked car.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2200 block of Ontario Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between 3:45 and 4 p.m. Wednesday someone broke into her garage by unknown means. The victim said a lawn mower, a weed eater and some batteries were taken from the garage.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 500 block of 16th Street. A female victim told officers that sometime between 3 and 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into her home through an unlocked door. The victim said a necklace, some makeup and a laptop computer were taken from her home.