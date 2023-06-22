BLOTTER: Police reports for June 22

Jun. 22—Niagara Falls

—ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after an incident in the 600 block of 18th Street at 12:40 a.m. Saturday. The 32-year-old city woman was charged with disorderly conduct. She's accused of screaming and using profanity, while arguing with officers and refusing their directions to leave the area,

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 1400 block of Ferry Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between midnight and 7:30 a.m. Friday someone broke into his 2021 Chevy Blazer by unknown means. The victim said his wallet was taken from the vehicle.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 1300 block of Cleveland Avenue. A female victim told police that sometime between 12:30 and 12:59 a.m. Saturday, someone broke into her vehicle by unknown means. The victim said her purse was taken.

—ARRESTS: Two men were arrested after a wild melee in along the side of Players Bar in the 300 block of Niagara Street at 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Two city men, ages 31 and 33, were each charged with disorderly conduct. Police said they encountered a crowd of more than 100 people fighting outside the bar. All available Falls police patrol units, as well as Niagara County Sheriff's deputies, New York State Park Police officers and New York State Police troopers responded to the disturbance.