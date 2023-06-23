BLOTTER: Police reports for June 23

Jun. 23—Niagara Falls

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle theft in the 100 block of 59th Street. A female victim told police that sometime between 7:30 p.m. Monday and 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into her 2015 GMC Yukon by unknown means. The victim said her purse was taken from the vehicle.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2400 block alley of Willow Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 6:30 a.m. and 6:45 p.m Tuesday, someone broke into his garage by unknown means. The victim said a 55-inch TV, a weed whacker, and a drill were taken from the garage.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary at Oakwood Cemetery. A supervisor told officers that sometime over the weekend, someone broke into a garage by breaking a window. The victim said power tools were taken from the garage.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 8400 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A female victim told police that between 2:45 ands 3 p.m. Monday, someone broke into her 2008 Dodge Caravan by unknown means. The victim said a grill was removed from the vehicle.