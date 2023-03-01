BLOTTER: Police reports for March 1

Mar. 1—Niagara Falls

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1200 block of Niagara Street. A female victim told officers that sometime between 8 p.m. Feb. 21 and 3:51 p.m. Friday, someone broke into her apartment by forcing open a door. The victim said a heat presser, a microwave and a bin of adult and children's clothes were taken from the apartment.

—ARREST: A Louisiana man was arrested after an incident at a hotel in the 6500 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 9 p.m. Friday. The 19-year-old was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration. Officers said he refused requests to leave the hotel property.

—ARREST: A Cheektowaga man was arrested after an incident at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino at 5 a.m. Saturday. The 21-year-old was charged with second-degree harassment. He is accused of harassing a female employee of the casino and spitting on casino security officers.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1700 block of Pine Avenue. A relator, showing the property told officers that sometime between Feb. 19 and 2:31 p.m. Saturday, someone broke into the building by unknown means. The owner of the property said a range fryer, a commercial steamer, a plate steamer, a refrigerator and a freezer were taken from the building.