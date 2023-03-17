BLOTTER: Police reports for March 17

Mar. 17—Niagara Falls

—ARREST: A Lewiston man was arrested on drunken driving and related charges after a traffic stop by police in the 1900 block of Hyde Park Boulevard at 4 p.m. March 10. The 32-year-old man was charged with DWI, first and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no driver's license, failure to notify change of address, speed in a school zone, failure to stop at a red light and failure to yield right of way.

—ARREST: A West Valley man was arrested after a disturbance at a hotel in the 300 block of Third Street at 1:40 a.m. Saturday. The 38-year-old man was charged with disorderly conduct.

—ARREST: A Columbia, South Carolina man was arrested after a disturbance at a hotel in the 7000 block of Buffalo Avenue at 4 a.m. Sunday. The 34-year-old man was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration, Police said he was "very agitated and argumentative" with hotel staff over the alleged theft of marijuana from his room. Officers also said that he was "highly intoxicated." When hotel staff asked the man to leave, police said he refused the request, became aggressive, threatened to harm officers and then attempted to fight them.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 300 block of Sixth Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 4:59 a.m. and 12:03 p.m. Sunday, someone broke into his 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee by unknown means. The victim said some souvenirs, a pair of sunglass and a video camera were taken from the vehicle.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after a traffic stop on Grand Avenue at 7:50 p.m. Monday. The 33-year-old man was charged with driving driving while intoxicated, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and following too close. Police said they stopped the man because he was "tailgating" a marked police vehicle in a snow storm.