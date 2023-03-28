BLOTTER: Police reports for March 28

Mar. 28—Niagara Falls

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary at the Niagara Falls Golf Course in the 4300 block of Porter Road. An employee told officers that sometime between 3:30 and 4 a.m. Friday, someone broke into the clubhouse bar by smashing two windows and climbing in. Police said an ATM, two dart boards, a jukebox and three cash registers were all broken into. The bar operator is attempting to determine how much cash was taken.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 700 block of Builders Way at 1 p.m. Saturday. A store loss prevention agent told police that a male suspect entered the business and took a microwave, valued at $179, without paying for the item. The incident was captured on video by store security cameras.

—ARREST: A Depew man was arrested after an incident at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino at 6:15 p.m. Saturday. The 30-year-old man was charged with third-degree possession of a forged instrument. He is accused of attempting to pass $2,800 in counterfeit currency to a casino teller.