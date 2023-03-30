BLOTTER: Police reports for March 29

Mar. 30—Niagara Falls

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 800 block of Portage Road. An employee told police that three male suspects entered the store at 8:27 p.m. Sunday and went to a clothing aisle. The employee said the suspects took clothing, valued at $200, and left the store without paying for the items.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 800 block of 22nd Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Sunday someone broke into his home by forcing open the front door. The victim said the majority of the copper pipe in the basement of the home and the water meter were taken.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 3100 block of 23rd Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between 4:30 and 9 p.m. Monday someone broke into his home by forcing open the front door. The victim said his residence was ransacked and a cat liter container, containing about $500 in coins, was taken from the home.