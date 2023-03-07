BLOTTER: Police reports for March 7

Mar. 7—Niagara Falls

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 1000 block of 15th Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 10 and 11 a.m. Friday, someone took a refrigerator that had been delivered to and left outside of his apartment building.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 800 block of Portage Road. A manager told police a female and male suspect entered her store at 5:50 p.m. Friday. The manager said the male suspect took two entertainment stands and left without paying for them, while the female suspect took "seven baby outfits" without paying for them. The thefts were captured on video by the store's security cameras.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2700 block of Orleans Avenue. A female victim told police that sometime between 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, someone entered her apartment by unknown means. The victims said $240 was taken from underneath the mattress in her bedroom.