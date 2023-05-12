BLOTTER: Police reports for May 12

May 12—Niagara Falls

—INCIDENT: Officers are looking into a menacing incident at a store in the 700 block of Niagara Street. A store manager told police that an employee allowed two men to enter the business without proper identification on May 6. The manager said the two men then left the store to use a nearby ATM and when they returned they were not allowed back in the store by the employee. One of the men reportedly became upset and told the employee, "I will slap you. Never mind, I will shoot you and this place up." The two suspects then left the store.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 500 block of 25th Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between 11 p.m. May 7 and 8 a.m. May 8, someone broke into his garage by unknown means. The victim said a bag of bottles, a tool set, a battery and a power washer were taken from the garage.

—VANDALISM: Officers are looking into an incident of criminal mischief at a property in the 900 block of Rainbow Boulevard. An employee of the property owner told police that sometime between 12:01 a.m. May 7 and 1:25 p.m. May 8, someone spray painted in red letters "VCD" at the top of a silo on the property. The damage was estimated at $1,999 — more than the property is currently assessed at.

—ARREST: A man was arrested after police said they found him in the employee break room of a store in the 1200 block of Pine Avenue, at 9:17 p.m. May 7, "drinking a beer and playing on his phone." The 39-year-old man was charged with third-degree burglary and petit larceny. He told police that he "fell asleep in the bathroom" of the store and made no attempt to notify anyone that he was locked in the business.