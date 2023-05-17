BLOTTER: Police reports for May 17

May 17—Niagara Falls

—SHOOTING: Police are investigating a reported shooting in the 1600 block of Niagara Avenue at 10 p.m. Friday. Officers said they were dispatched from calls to "check the welfare" and then "shots heard." When officers arrived on the scene, they said multiple witnesses told they had heard shots from a nearby home, when people were having "a bon fire on their porch." Police said they approached the people on the porch, who they described as "uncooperative and heavily intoxicated." Officers said they found no shell casings or forearms on the porch.

—SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of Main Street at 5:13 a.m. Saturday. Officers said they were dispatched to a report of "shots heard" and when they arrived on the scene they found a small fire burning in front of a business. Police said the front window of the business also had multiple bullet holes. Officers recovered four spent .40 mm shell casings in front of the business. A witness said they were awakened by the sound of gunshots and saw the bullet holes in the window.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 1800 block of Pine Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between 11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday, someone removed the catalytic converter from his 2005 Chevy Express van.