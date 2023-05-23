BLOTTER: Police reports for May 23

May 23—Niagara Falls

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 9000 block of Zito Drive. A male victim told officers that sometime between Jan. 10 and 2 p.m. Tuesday, someone broke into his apartment by unknown means. The victim said three watches, a gold chain, a shower head and two electric razors were taken from the apartment.

—BURGLARY: Police are also investigating a burglary in the 2700 block of Orleans Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 9:30 and 11 a.m. Friday, someone broke into his shed by prying off a lock. The victim said a wrench set and assorted lawn tools, including a lawnmower, a trimmer, a hedge trimmer, a chainsaw, an edger, a power washer and a leaf blower were taken.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after police said he engaged in aggressive panhandling in the 1000 block of Portage Road at 6:40 p.m. Friday. The 34-year-old city man was charged with trepass.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 400 block of Main Street. A female victim told police that sometime between 3:30 and 9:13 a.m. Saturday, someone broke into her 2019 Jeep by unknown means. The victim said $300 was taken from the vehicle.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of Sixth Street. A property manager told officers that sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, someone broke into a vacant home by prying plywood off of a broken window. The victim said a dishwasher and a stove were taken from the house.