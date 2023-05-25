BLOTTER: Police reports for May 25

May 25—Niagara Falls

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 600 block of 10th Street. A female victim told police that sometime between 6:15 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, someone broke into her 2006 Chevy HHR by unknown means. The victim said a car seat, a pair of sneakers, a credit card and $100 were taken from the vehicle.

—ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery of a store in the 9100 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A manager told officers that a male suspected entered the store at 2:40 a.m. May 18 and jumped over the front counter. The suspect took some packs of cigarettes but was tackled by a clerk as he tried to jump back over the counter. The clerk said he chased the suspect out of the store and suspect "pulled a knife" on him. The entire incident was captured on video by store security cameras.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of Niagara Street. A store manager told officers that the sometime between 2:12 and 5 a.m. Friday a group of suspects enter the business on two occasions and took $1,500 in beer and smoking merchandise. The burglaries were captured on video by store security cameras.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after police said he was caught in the act of burglarizing a building in the 300 block of Rainbow Boulevard. The 36-year-old man was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny. Police said he hide inside the building when it was closed at 9 p.m. May 18 and then began stealing merchandise, including a "pot hat", and attempting to break into cash registers. Officers said they located the man a short distance from the building at 6 a.m. Friday and took him into custody. The value of the merchandise taken by Pearson was estimated at more than $1,000.