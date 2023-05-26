BLOTTER: Police reports for May 26

May 26—Niagara Falls

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a menacing incident in the 2600 block of Pine Avenue at 1:50 a.m. Sunday. The 57-year-old man was charged with second-degree menacing. He's accused of threatening to kill his neighbor and his neighbor's wife with a shotgun. The victims said the man threatened them while pointing what turned out to be a pellet rifle at them.

—ARREST: An Ontario woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 7200 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The 45-year-old woman was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $196 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2400 block of Pine Avenue. A maintenance worker for a business told officers that sometime between 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday, someone broke into a his employer's garage using a pole. The victim said a push lawnmower was taken from the garage.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2200 block of LaSalle Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between 7:21 and 7:27 p.m. Sunday someone broke into her home by kicking-in the front door. The victim said a TV was taken from the home.