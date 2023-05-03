BLOTTER: Police reports for May 3

May 3—Niagara Falls

—ARREST: A Falls man faces a weapons charge after a traffic stop in the 400 block of Niagara Street at 10:28 p.m. April 26. Isaiah E. Reed, 20, 1312 Cleveland Ave., was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Officers said Reed was in possession of a loaded 9-mm handgun at the time of the stop.

—INCIDENT: Police are investigating an incident with a gun at a store in the 1000 block of Portage Road at 4:45 p.m. April 26. A security guard told officers that he stopped a male suspect who appeared to be shoplifting and took him back into the store. The guard said he attempted to look inside a book bag the suspect had, but the suspect pulled a handgun out of it. The suspect then tried to run out of the store and the security officer said he tripped the man and disarmed him. The suspect was able to escape from the security guard and ran from the store while the guard held on to the firearm. The entire incident was captured on video by store security cameras. Sheriff's Office K-9s attempted to track the suspect but were unsuccessful.