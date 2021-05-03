BLOTTER: Police reports for May 3

May 3----ARREST: A Falls teen faces robbery and other charges after an incident in the 200 block of Rainbow Boulevard at 2:15 a.m. Thursday. Isaiah James Christian, 18, 452 Fifth St., was charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree menacing. A male victim told police that he was walking in his apartment building parking lot, when Christian walked up to him and asked for money. The victim said Christian pointed a handgun at him, but then walked away. The suspect was apprehended by officers at Third and Niagara streets a few minutes later.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on multiple drunken and drugged driving and traffic charges after a three-vehicle accident in the 1000 block of Hyde Park Boulevard at 8:21 a.m. Thursday. Nicholas R. Casal, 35, 2789 Monroe Ave., was charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated, one count of driving while ability impaired by drugs and alcohol, following too close, moving from lane unsafely, failure to use designated lane, no insurance and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway.

—ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested on drugged driving and other charges after an incident in a parking lot in the 3600 block of Packard Road at 9:01 a.m. Thursday. Officers said they responded to a call of a possible overdose and found a female driver, alone in the driver's seat of a Ford Suburban SUV. Officers said the driver was being treated by Falls firefighters and that they observed three crack pipes on the dash board in front of the vehicle's steering wheel. The driver, identified as Ashley T. Stowe, 38, 19 C St., told police she was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, that she was unable to stay awake because she was tired and that the crack pipes belonged to her, but she had last used them on Wednesday. Stowe took some field sobriety tests, but refused to attempt the one-leg stand, telling officers, "I can't pass this test even when I'm sober."