BLOTTER: Police reports for May 4

May 4—Niagara Falls

—SHOOTING: Officers are looking into a shooting incident in the 300 block of 22nd Street. A representative of a church told police that sometime between 2:20 and 2:25 p.m. Friday, someone shot out a window in the sanctuary with a pellet gun. The damage to the window was estimated at $600. Police said a "similar incident" occurred earlier this week.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 100 block of 79th Street. A female victim told officers that sometime between midnight and 8 a.m. Saturday, someone broke into her home by unknown means. The victim said her purse was taken.

—ARREST: A Canadian woman was arrested after a minor accident in the drive-thru of a fast food restaurant in the 8300 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 11:42 p.m. Saturday. The 56-year-old St. Catharines, Ont., woman was charged with driving while intoxicated, unsafe movement of a motor vehicle and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Officers said she failed multiple field sobriety tests after striking the rear of another vehicle. The suspect told police that she only drank "a little strawberry thing." She also told officers that she was in the drive-thru line at the restaurant because "I needed breakfast to soak up all of this alcohol." Police reported they found seven open single serving liquor bottles in her vehicle.

—ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a rollover accident in the 2800 block of Pine Avenue at 12:17 a.m. Sunday. The 32-year-old woman was charged with driving while intoxicated, failing to use designated lane, no seat belt, no insurance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. Police said that after rolling-over her 2008 Saturn, the woman ran away from the crash scene. She was found and taken into custody a short distance away.