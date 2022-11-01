BLOTTER: Police reports for Nov. 1

Nov. 1—Niagara Falls

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1100 block of Whitney Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between midnight and 9 a.m. Friday someone broke into his home by kicking-in a basement window and breaking the rear basement door. The victim said an uninstalled furnace was taken from the basement.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2700 block of Welch Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between Oct. 23 12:30 p.m. Friday, someone broke into his shed by unknown means. The victim said a snow blower and a lawnmower were taken from the shed.

—ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after officers said she caused a disturbance at police headquarters in the 1900 block of Main Street at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Nicole M. Cook, 45, 957 Ontario Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2200 block of Welch Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between 4 and 7:30 a.m. Saturday, someone broke into her home by cutting through a window screen. The victim said two bottles of liquor, some cash and some jewelry was taken from the home.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the area of Prospect Point. A tourist told police that sometime between 10 a.m. Friday and 7:15 p.m. Saturday, someone removed the front and rear license plates from her 2017 Acadia SUV.