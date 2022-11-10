BLOTTER: Police reports for Nov. 10

Nov. 10—Niagara Falls

—THEFT: Officers are looking into an attempted shoplifting incident at a store in the 700 block of Builders Way. A security officer at the store told police that a male suspect entered the business at 4 p.m. Tuesday and placed nine heavy duty storage racks on a cart and rolled the cart out the front door without paying for the items. The security officer said that when he stopped the suspect, the man "mumbled and said, 'I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry.' and then fled in a vehicle. The incident was captured on video by store security cameras.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1000 block of 20th Street. A female victim told officers that sometime between 4 and 9 p.m. Tuesday, someone broke into her home by unknown means. The victim said her 10-month-old American bull dog was taken from the home.