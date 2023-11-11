BLOTTER: Police reports for Nov. 11

Nov. 11—THEFT

Officers are looking into a theft from a vehicle in the 1100 block of 20th Street. A female victim told police that sometime between 4:40 p.m. Sunday and 7:01 p.m. Monday someone stole the catalytic converter, a rim and four tires from their 2006 Jeep Cherokee.

THEFT

Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 1800 block of Linwood Avenue. A female victim told police that sometime between 12:56 and 12:58 a.m. Tuesday someone broke into her 2014 Kia Sportage by smashing a rear window. The victim said $800 was taken from the vehicle.

THEFT

Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 200 block of First Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 8 p.m. Monday and 1:05 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into his 2018 Chevy CRZ by smashing the driver's-side front window. The victim said his wallet was taken from the vehicle.

INCIDENT

Officers are looking for a suspect who was seen brandishing a rifle outside a convenience store in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. Police said they responded to multiple hold-up alarms at the store, but were unable to locate the suspect.

BURGLARY

Police are investigating a burglary in the 900 block of 80th Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between 4:30 and 9:30 a.m. Thursday, someone broke into his apartment through a balcony window. The victim said his wallet was taken.