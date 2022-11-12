BLOTTER: Police reports for Nov. 12

Nov. 12—Niagara Falls

—SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting that may have occurred on Oct. 31 in the 4000 block of DeVeaux Street. A male victim told officers that some time between 6 p.m. Oct. 31 and 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, someone fired a shot and the bullet lodged in the frame of the rear driver's side window of his vehicle.

—ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 1600 block of Willow Avenue. A male victim told officers that he was in the area at 9 p.m. Tuesday, when a male suspect came out of his house and hit him in the face.