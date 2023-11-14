BLOTTER: Police reports for Nov. 14

Nov. 14—ARREST

A Falls man was arrested on weapons and other charges after an attempted warrant execution in the 400 block of 19th Street at 2:25 p.m. Friday. Davon Marquez Bloom, 22, 667 Ashland Ave., was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. Officers said they were attempting to take Bloom into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant when he ran from them. Prior to running, police said they felt what seemed to be a handgun in Bloom's jacket pocket and saw the handle of a handgun sticking out of the jacket pocket. A State Park Police K-9 team found two firearms in the backyard of a home in the 400 block of 20th Street. Falls officers said Bloom had run through that yard. Police said the two recovered handguns were "ghost guns."

ARREST

A Buffalo man was arrested on a weapons charge after a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Pine Avenue at 3 a.m. Friday. Johna R. Gennis, 42, 1596 Jefferson Ave., was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police said they found a load semi-automatic handgun inside the vehicle that Gennis was driving.

ARREST

A Falls man was arrested on multiple vehicle and traffic charges after a brief chase that ended in the 2200 block of Michigan Avenue at 7:52 p.m. Friday. The 43-year-old man was charged with speeding, second- and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and no driver's license. He was also charged on an outstanding arrest warrant from Narcotics & Intelligence Division detectives.

RAPE

Police are investigating a reported rape somewhere on Ninth Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. A female victim told officers that she was walking on Falls Street when a male suspect came up behind her and attempted to stop her. The victim said she was able to run to a field near the alley between 9th and 10th streets when the suspect was able to catch up to her and begin attacking her.

THEFT

Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 400 block of Buffalo Avenue. A female victim told police that sometime between 6 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday, someone broke into her 2017 Honda CRV by unknown means. The victim said the vehicle's stereo system and some spare change was taken.