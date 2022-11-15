BLOTTER: Police reports for Nov. 15

Nov. 15—Niagara Falls

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of 78th Street. A female victim told officers that sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. Friday, someone broke into her home through an open window. The victim said a large amount of cash was taken.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 8700 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 5:57 p.m. Friday. Darrell T. Johnson, 22, 8710 Niagara Falls Blvd., was charged with second-degree assault, assaulting a police officer and disorderly conduct. Officers said Johnson was causing a disturbance and was being taken into custody, when one of his hands broke free from a pair of handcuffs and he began fighting with officers, throwing punches and using the dangling handcuff as a weapon. Police said they were able to regain control of Johnson and take him into custody.