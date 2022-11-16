BLOTTER: Police reports for Nov. 16

Nov. 16—Niagara Falls

—SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 500 block of Seventh Street. Patrol officers responded to a call of "shots fired" and a report of damage to a home around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday. Officers said they saw evidence of gunfire and bullet holes in the front window and front door of the home. Police also found a vehicle in the area that appeared to have been damaged by gunfire. Officers said it was the fifth shooting in the area in an 8-hour time period.

—SHOOTING: Police are also investigating a shooting in the area of Ninth Street between Centre and Fairfield avenues. Officers were flagged down by witnesses who reported hearing 4 to 6 gunshots at around 12:33 p.m. Saturday. Police recovered four spent .9 mm shell casings at the scene. The suspects in the shooting my have left the area in a grey SUV.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1900 block of Falls Street. A female victim told officers that sometime between 7:30 p.m. Friday and 5:40 a.m. Saturday, someone broke into garage by breaking through a door. The victim said a snowblower, a weed whacker, a leaf blower and hedge trimmers were taken from the garage.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 600 block of 19th Street at 2:55 a.m. Sunday. Robert C.J. VanEvery, 27, 499 80th St., was charged with third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree reckless endangerment. VanEvery is accused of breaking a window on a car, assaulting a woman and firing a shotgun into the air.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 500 block of College Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between 6:30 and 6:35 a.m. Sunday, someone broke into his 2014 Cadillac Escalade by unknown means. The victim credit card was taken from the vehicle and the incident was captured on video.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 400 block of College Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between 6:20 and 6:35 a.m. Sunday, someone broke into his 2017 Lexus by unknown means. The victim said nothing was taken from the vehicle.