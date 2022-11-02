BLOTTER: Police reports for Nov. 2

Nov. 2—Niagara Falls

—ARSON: Police and fire investigators are looking into a blaze in the 2200 block of 21st Street. The fire started at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday and damage was confined to the rear of the vacant structure. Investigators characterized the fire as "suspicious in origin."

—ROBBERY: Police are investigating an armed robbery in the 300 block of Third Street. A male victim told officers that he was in a hotel room at 12:20 a.m. Sunday when three male suspects entered the room. The victim said one of the suspects pointed a gun at his head. The suspects reportedly ransacked the hotel room, going through the victim's luggage, and then hit him in the head with the handgun. The three suspects were last seen running down the hotel hallway. Police said the robbers got away with $6,500, an iPhone 8, an iPad, some medication and personal papers from the victim.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a disturbance in the 1900 block of Welch Avenue at 5 p.m. Sunday. Franklin D. Mease, 39, 2230 Grand Ave. Apt. 1, was charged with disorderly conduct.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2200 block of Niagara Street. A female victim told officers that sometime around 1:24 a.m. Monday, someone broke into her storage shed by breaking the lock. The victim said a weed whacker and lawnmower were taken from the shed. A security camera captured video of the incident.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 1200 block of 94th Street at 2 a.m. Monday. Joseph P. Dolce, 55, 1241 94th St., was charged with second-degree menacing and second-degree reckless endangerment. Dolce is accused of firing a "warning shot into the ground" from a handgun, during an argument with another man.