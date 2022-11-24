BLOTTER: Police reports for Nov. 24

Nov. 24—Niagara Falls

—SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 400 block of 16th Street. Officers responded to reports of 10 gunshots being heard in the area around 10:19 p.m. Friday. A witness told police that their home had been "shot up." The witness said that family members had been in the living room of the home, when they heard the shots and heard glass breaking. Police said they recovered six spent .40 caliber shell casings in the area.

—ARREST: Two Falls men were arrested after police said they found them burglarizing a business in the 2900 block of Pine Avenue at 11 p.m. Nov. 15. Cory R. Baker, 42, 901 Cedar Ave., Apt. 1506, and Wardell Whitlock, 25, no permanent address, were each charged with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2700 block of Monroe Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 3 p.m. Nov. 12 and 2 p.m. Nov. 15, someone broke into his shed by prying off a lock. The victim said a set of jumper cables, a tow rope, a floor jack, 2 weed whackers, a battery charger and a scooter were taken from the shed.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 500 block of 18th Street at 1:11 p.m. Nov. 15. Felton J. Harris, 35, 2129 North Ave., was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and tampering with physical evidence. Harris is accused of running from officers who tired to stop him for questioning and throwing away suspected narcotics.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2200 block of Woodlawn Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between 9 a.m. Thursday and 8:45 a.m. Friday, someone broke into her apartment by breaking through a door. The victim said all the food in her refrigerator, all of her children's clothing, some of her clothing, a watch, a gold necklace and five TVs were taken from the apartment.