BLOTTER: Police reports for Nov. 29

Nov. 29—Niagara Falls

—SHOOTING: Officers are looking into a possible shooting in the 1500 block of Hyde Park Boulevard. Police said they were called to the area by a witness who told them that around noon on Nov. 18 they discovered what appeared to be a bullet hole in the front window of their home. They witness told police the last time they saw the widow undamaged was on Nov. 4.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2200 block of Woodlawn Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 6 p.m. Nov. 17 and 11:30 a.m. Nov. 18, someone broke into his apartment by using a door damaged in a prior shooting incident. The victim said a 50-inch TV, a PlayStation4 gaming system, a laptop computer and a desktop computer were taken from the apartment.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving-related charges after a property damage accident in the 1300 block of Elmwood Avenue at 10:55 p.m. Nov. 18. Jamone M. London, 34, 1005 17th St., was charged with driving while intoxicated and moving from a lane unsafely.

—SHOOTING: Police are investigating an apparent shooting on A Street. A victim told officers that sometime between 8:30 and 8:58 p.m. Nov. 21, someone "shot up" their home. Officers said they found that three bullets struck the living room of the home, one bullet struck the dining room and one bullet struck an upstairs bedroom where it lodged in a TV. Spent shell casings were recovered in an alley behind the home.