BLOTTER: Police reports for Nov. 3

Nov. 3—SHOOTING

Niagara Falls police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred early Wednesday morning in the 2400 block of Niagara Street. Officers were called to the area to investigate a man laying on the ground next to a bicycle. The man said he had been shot and officers began searching for wounds but he was wearing multiple layers of clothing and no wounds were immediately spotted. The man was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where hospital staff removed his clothing and discovered he had suffered three gun shot wounds. CSU detectives were following up the investigation.

ARREST

A Falls man was arrested after officers said they observed him urinating on the side of a house on Hyde Park Boulevard near an elementary school at 10:40 a.m. Oct. 24. Raymond Elmer Wall, 53, 600 Cayuga Drive upper, was charged with disorderly conduct. Police said Wall was later charged with third-degree criminal mischief for damaging a parking lot control gate at police headquarters as he was released from central booking in his earlier charge.