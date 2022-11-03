BLOTTER: Police reports for Nov. 3

Nov. 3—Niagara Falls

—SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 500 block of Seventh Street. A female victim told officers that she had been in the area, at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, and someone in another vehicle began "shooting at her vehicle." The victim said neither she nor the passengers in her vehicle were wounded during the incident.

—ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 400 block of 19th Street. A male victim told officers that he was in the area at 9:15 p.m. Monday and that someone stabbed him. Police said the victim had a small cut on the tip of the pointer finger on his right hand. The victim said he didn't know who stabbed him and told police to "leave (him) alone." The victim also refused any medical treatment for his wound.

—ASSAULT: Police are also investigating an assault in the 7200 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A female victim told officers that she was involved in a fight with another woman in a bar at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday. The victim said she suffered a minor cut to the back of her head.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1900 block of Cudaback Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 7:45 a.m. and 7:33 p.m. Tuesday, someone broke into his apartment by unknown means. The victim said two TVs and an Xbox One game system were taken from the apartment.