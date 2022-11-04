BLOTTER: Police reports for Nov. 4

Nov. 4—Niagara Falls

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 2200 block of LaSalle Avenue at 3:06 a.m. Wednesday. Badger C. John, 25, 713 17th St., was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. John is accused of breaking into the common area of an apartment building and refusing to leave.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 1800 block of Whitney Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into her 1999 Toyota Camry by unknown means. The victim said a tool box was taken from the vehicle.

—ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 9100 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A female victim told officers that she was in a parking lot at 2:55 a.m. Thursday when she got into an argument with a male suspect who pulled out a socket wrench and hit her in the head. Officers said the victim suffered a cut on the left side of her head.

—SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 500 block of Seventh Street. A female victim told officers that she had been in the area, at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, and someone in another vehicle began "shooting at her vehicle." The victim said neither she nor the passengers in her vehicle were wounded during the incident.

—ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 400 block of 19th Street. A male victim told officers that he was in the area at 9:15 p.m. Monday and that someone stabbed him. Police said the victim had a small cut on the tip of the pointer finger on his right hand. The victim said he didn't know who stabbed him and told police to "leave (him) alone." The victim also refused any medical treatment for his wound.

—ASSAULT: Police are also investigating an assault in the 7200 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A female victim told officers that she was involved in a fight with another woman in a bar at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday. The victim said she suffered a minor cut to the back of her head.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1900 block of Cudaback Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 7:45 a.m. and 7:33 p.m. Tuesday, someone broke into his apartment by unknown means. The victim said two TVs and an Xbox One game system were taken from the apartment.