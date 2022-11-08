BLOTTER: Police reports for Nov. 8

Nov. 8—Niagara Falls

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after he reportedly was unable to pay his bill at a bar in the 300 block of Niagara Street at 3 p.m. Friday. Aaron M. Cheff, 39, 409 Elmwood Ave., was charged with failure top pay/theft of services. Cheff is accused of being unable to pay a $40.50 bar bill.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2500 block of Falls Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between 2 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Friday, someone broke into his storage shed by unknown means. The victim said an air compressor, a framing hammer, a power saw and a tool box were taken form the shed.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of Hyde Park Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 5 a.m. and 6:30 p.m,. Friday, someone broke into his home by forcing open a rear door. The victim said a large quantity of cash, a safe, 3 shotguns and multiple collectible items were taken from the house.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 4600 block of Hyde Park Boulevard. A female victim told police that sometime between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 3:29 a.m. Saturday, someone broke into her vehicle by unknown mans. The victim said her wallet was taken from the vehicle.