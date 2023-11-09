BLOTTER: Police reports for Nov. 9

Nov. 9—ROBBERY

Police are investigating a robbery in the 9100 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A clerk told officers that a male suspect entered his store at 5:35 a.m. Saturday and demanded money from the cash register. The victim said the suspect ran from the store with a small amount of cash.

THEFT

Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 3600 block of Sherwood Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday someone broke into his 2004 GMC Yukon by smashing the driver's-side rear window. The victim said an exhaust unit and a vehicle jack were taken from his SUV.

THEFT

Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 2700 block of Orleans Avenue. A female victim told police that sometime between 3:05 and 3:15 a.m. Sunday someone broke into her vehicle by smashing the driver's-side rear window. The victim said some clothing and jewelry was taken from the vehicle.

THEFT

Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 3900 block of Washington Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday, someone broke into her Dodge Caravan by unknown means. The victim said $700 was taken from her "sunglasses compartment."

THEFT

Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 2100 block of Hyde Park Boulevard at 6:06 p.m. Sunday. A store clerk told police that two female suspects took $145 worth of merchandise without paying for the items. Images of the suspects were captured on video by store security cameras.

ARREST

A Buffalo man was arrested after reportedly causing a disturbance in the 500 block of 10th Street at 6:15 p.m. Sunday. The 37-year-old man was eventually charged with third-degree assault and trespass.