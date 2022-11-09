BLOTTER: Police reports for Nov. 9

Nov. 9—Niagara Falls

—SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting incident in the 500 block alleyway of Fifth Street. Patrol officers said they responded to a call of "shots heard" at 8:52 p.m. Saturday and witnesses reported hearing between four and five gunshots in the area. Officers said they recovered four spent .40 caliber shell casings at the scene. No one was reported injured as a result of the shooting.

—ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 1800 block of Niagara Street. A female victim told officers that she was in a convenience store at 8:18 p.m. Saturday when a male suspect approached her from behind, put his arm around her neck and put a knife in her back. The victim said the suspect told her, "This is a robbery" and tried to drag her to the front of the store. After freeing herself from the suspect's grasp, the victim said the suspect ran from the store. Police said the entire incident was captured on video by security cameras inside the store.

—MENACING: Police are investigating a menacing incident in the 9900 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A male victim told officers that he was driving in that area at 1:20 a.m. Saturday, when a Chevy Malibu, with dark tinted windows, pulled along side his vehicle. The victim said a passenger in the front seat of the Malibu pointed a handgun at him and a passenger in the rear seat pointed a long gun at him. Both suspects were reportedly wearing ski masks. The victim said he was able to drive away from the suspects and that no shots were fired.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 2400 block of Grand Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between midnight and 11 a.m. Sunday, someone broke into his 2017 Ford Escape by unknown means. The victim said his wallet was taken from the vehicle.

—SHOOTING: Officers are looking into an incident on Council Street. A victim told police that sometime between noon Thursday and noon Sunday, someone shot their dining room window with appeared to have been a BB gun. The victim said "teenaged kids" in the neighborhood have been seen shooting BB guns. No one was injured in the incident.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 700 block of West Market Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 9 and 9:45 a.m. Monday, someone broke into his 2019 Chevy Silverado by unknown means. The victim said his wallet and cell phone were taken from the vehicle.