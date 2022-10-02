BLOTTER: Police reports for Oct. 1

Oct. 2—Niagara Falls

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 6100 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A male victim told police that sometime between 6:50 and 7:40 a.m. Thursday, someone broke into his 2001 Honda CRV by unknown means. The victim said two chainsaws were taken from the vehicle.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after a traffic stop in the 2900 block of Highland Avenue at 11:23 a.m. Thursday. Douglas A. Neri, 40, 729 Main St., Apt. 1, was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, refusal to take a breath test and unsafe tires. Officers said they stopped Neri after seeing him driving on Highland Avenue with two flat tires. Neri also was reportedly in possession of a pair of metal knuckles.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 1700 block of Mackenna Avenue. A female victim told police that sometime between 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and 4:38 p.m. Thursday, someone broke into her vehicle by unknown means. The victim said an ignition interlock device was taken from the vehicle.

—ARREST: A Williamsville woman was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after a traffic stop in the 6600 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 12:05 a.m. Thursday. Venita M. Pellicano-Allen, 43, 40 Indian Trail Road, was charged with driving while intoxicated, moving from a lane unsafely, failure to signal and refusal to take a breath test.

—ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after a traffic stop in the 2700 block of Pine Avenue at 2:07 a.m. Thursday. Christina M. Snyder, 41, 8423 Frontier Ave., was charged with driving while intoxicated, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no driver's license, imprudent speed, failure to stop at a red light.