BLOTTER: Police reports for Oct. 10

Oct. 10—BURGLARY

Police are investigating a burglary in the 2700 block of Independence Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 2:30 and 2:35 a.m. Oct. 3, two male suspects broke into his garage through an unlocked window. When he confronted the suspects, they pushed him into his swimming pool. The victim said nothing was taken from his garage.

THEFT

Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 200 block of Rainbow Boulevard. A male victim told police that sometime between midnight and 9:30 a.m. Friday someone broke into his 2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck by unknown means. The victim said work-related clothes and equipment, a laptop computer and a backpack were taken from the truck.