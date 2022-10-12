BLOTTER: Police reports for Oct. 12

Oct. 12—Niagara Falls

BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary on the 800 block of 80th Street. A female victim told police that sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday, someone broke into her apartment by unknown means. The victim said her wallet was taken.

BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary on the 2400 block of Forest Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between 2:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday, someone broke into his garage by damaging a door. The victim said three toolboxes, a quantity of ammunition and some 9 mm magazines were taken.

THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in on the 1000 block of Portage Road. A male victim told police that sometime between 4 and 6 p.m. Monday, someone broke into his vehicle by unknown means. The victim said his book bag was taken.