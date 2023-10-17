BLOTTER: Police reports for Oct. 17

Oct. 17—SHOOTING

Police are investigating an apparent shooting incident in the 6800 block of Buffalo Avenue at 10 p.m. Friday. Witnesses told police they heard people arguing, followed by a gunshot and someone yelling, "Shoot at me again!" Police said they recovered a single .9-mm shell casing at the scene.

SHOOTING

Police are investigating a shooting incident in the 700 block of 15th Street at around 9 p.m. Saturday. Patrol officers reported hearing two to three gunshots and police dispatchers reported receiving calls of multiple shots fired in that area. Officers said they searched the area but did not locate any victims or shell casings.

THEFT

Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 300 block of Rainbow Boulevard. A female victim told police that sometime between 3 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Thursday someone broke into her Chevy Traverse SUV by unknown means. The victim said sugar products, sewing materials and fabric, two coats and a small amount of cash was taken from the vehicle.

THEFT

Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 900 block of Rankine Road. A female victim told police that sometime between 10 p.m. Friday and 4:31 p.m. Saturday someone broke into her 2023 Chrysler Pacifica by unknown means. The victim said her purse was taken from the vehicle.