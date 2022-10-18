BLOTTER: Police reports for Oct. 18

Oct. 18—Niagara Falls

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 3500 block of Jerauld Avenue. A female victim told police that some time between 5 and 5:45 p.m. Thursday, someone broke into her work vehicle by unknown means. The victim said her purse was taken from the vehicle.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of Elmwood Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between midnight and 8 a.m. Friday, someone broke into his garage by prying open a door. The victim said a flatscreen TV was taken from the garage.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2400 block of Whitney Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between 12:46 and 1:40 a.m. Friday, someone broke into her shed by unknown means. The victim said garden tools, valued at $100, were taken from the shed.

—BURGLARY: Police are also investigating another burglary in the 2400 block of Whitney Avenue. A female victim told officers that some time between 12:40 and 1:40 a.m. Friday, someone broke into her garage by unknown means. The victim said a leaf blower and a weed whacker were taken from the garage.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of 25th Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between 1:30 and 2 p.m. Friday, someone broke into his garage by cutting a padlock off the back door. The victim said a "rusted red snowblower and a pink bicycle" were taken from the garage.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 6000 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. Officers said they responded to a burglar alarm at a business at 9:40 p.m. Friday. The officers said a suspect gained entry to the business by breaking a window in a garage bay door. The business owner said a very small amount of cash was taken. The entire incident was captured on video by security cameras.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 1300 block of Willow Avenue. A female victim told police that sometime between 2 and 3 p.m. Friday, someone broke into her 2017 Dodge RAM by unknown means. The victim said her purse was taken from the vehicle.