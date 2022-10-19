BLOTTER: Police reports for Oct. 19

Oct. 19—Niagara Falls

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2400 block of Woodlawn Avenue. A female victim told officers that some time between 9 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday, someone broke into her shed by kicking in a door. The victim said a lawnmower, snow blower, a weed whacker, a leaf blower and a full can of gas were taken from the shed.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating an attempted burglary in the 1700 block of Pierce Avenue. A business owner told officers that around 7:20 a.m. Saturday, an unknown suspect attempted to break into his garage by backing his 2011 Dodge RAM 1500 van into a bay door. The incident was captured on video by security cameras, which showed the suspect back into the door twice in an effort to knock it into the building. The suspect was unable to break the door and drove away. A car, parked directly behind the door, was damaged. The door sustained $2,000 worth of damage. Detectives are searching for the suspect.

—BURGLARY: Police are also investigating a burglary in the 1500 block of Pierce Avenue. An auto shop employee told officers that around 7:28 a.m. Saturday, an unknown suspect broke into her employer's garage by backing his vehicle into a bay door, causing it to buckle. The incident was captured on video by security cameras, which showed the suspect crawl under the damaged door and then emerge with an impact gun, an oxygen tank, an acetylene tank and a torch. The suspect was last seen driving east down a nearby alley.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2000 block of Independence Avenue. A female victim told officers that between midnight and 8 a.m. Saturday, someone broke into her shed by cutting off the lock on the door. The victim said a 10 speed Schwinn bicycle and a statue of St. Francis was taken from the shed.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 1400 block of Byrd Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday, someone broke into his vehicle by unknown means. The victim said a Bible and another book, "Jesus Calling," were taken from the vehicle.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 2400 block of LaSalle Avenue. A female victim told police that some time between 2 and 2:30 a.m. Sunday, someone broke into her vehicle by smashing the passenger side window. The victim said a wallet was taken from the vehicle.