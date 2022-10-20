BLOTTER: Police reports for Oct. 20

Oct. 20—Niagara Falls

—ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 5900 block of Buffalo Avenue. A male victim told officers that he was approached, at about 11 p.m. Saturday, by a woman seeking help. The victim said he allowed the woman to come into his hotel room, where they drank, watched TV and had sexual intercourse. While they were in bed, the victim said there was a knock on his room door and when he opened the door he was confronted by a male suspect who pulled out a knife and demand money. The victim said he ran, naked, from the room to the hotel lobby to seek help. When he returned to the room, the victim said his wallet had been taken.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 2900 block of Cleveland Avenue at 7:50 p.m. Sunday. Phillip Gore, 52, 2951 Cleveland Ave., was charged with second-degree menacing. Gore is accused of threatening two other men with a handgun after the victims parked their vehicles in front of Gore's home.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 2100 block of Ferry Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between 1 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday, someone broke into his 2014 Cadillac CTS by unknown means. The victim said his wallet was taken from the vehicle.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1800 block of Pine Avenue. A manager told police that a male suspect entered the store at 10:50 a.m. Monday and took a case of Red Bull and a case of Tide pods without paying for the items.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2400 block of Seneca Avenue. Officers said they responded to a burglar alarm at 1 a.m. Tuesday and found that a building had been broken into by damaging both an exterior and interior door. Police said a jukebox, on a wall, had been torn down and broken into.