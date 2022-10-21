BLOTTER: Police reports for Oct. 21

Oct. 21—Niagara Falls

—ARREST: A Falls man and woman were arrested after police said they were found squatting in a home in the 600 block of Elmwood Avenue at noon Tuesday. Jeffrey D. Welch, 24, 609 Elmwood Ave., and Nataya N. Bevilacqua, 21, 607 Elmwood Ave., were each charged with second-degree criminal trespass.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 400 block of Third Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 11 a.m. and 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, someone stole his girlfriend's moped from in front of their apartment building.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2000 block of Grand Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between midnight and 8 a.m. Tuesday someone broke into her shed by forcing open a door. The victim said a weed whacker and a snowblower were taken from the shed.