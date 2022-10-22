BLOTTER: Police reports for Oct. 22

Oct. 22—Niagara Falls

—SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting incident in the 800 block of 17th Street. Patrol officers said they responded to a call of "shots fired" in that area at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday and encountered a large crowd of people. Witnesses told officers that a suspect had fled in a Jeep, southbound on 17th Street. Officers said a male victim told them he had been shot at and had cuts on his head, but he had no apparent gunshot wounds.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2400 block of Linwood Avenue. A female victim told officers that someone smashed a window in her car and kicked-in the door to her garage, but could not tell when the break-in occurred. The victim said a large sum of cash was taken from her car and two leaf blowers and a weed whacker were taken from the garage.

—BURGLARY: Police are also investigating a burglary in the 2700 block of Falls Street. A female victim told officers that some time between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into her garage by unknown means. The victim said two bicycles were taken from the garage.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1200 block of South Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 6 a.m. Monday and 9 a.m. Thursday, someone broke into his home by kicking-in the side door. The victim said the water meter, hot water heater and some copper pipe was taken from the home.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary to a business in the 1200 block of Hyde Park Boulevard. Patrol officers responded to a burglar alarm at 12:49 a.m. Friday. After surrounding the building, police requested a Niagara County Sheriff's Office K-9 to search the business. No one was found inside. However, security cameras in the business showed two male suspects breaking into the building by smashing a window in a door with a rock. Police said the video shows the suspects taking multiple sets of vehicle keys from inside the business and then using one set of keys to steal a Dodge Durango from the property.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2200 block of Linwood Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 8 and 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into his garage by crawling under a door. The break-in was captured on video by nearby security cameras. The victim said a stereo, a TV and some speakers were taken from the garage.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 400 block of 23rd Street. A female victim told officers that sometime between 2:20 and 3:23 p.m. Wednesday, someone broke into her 1999 Ford Escort by smashing the passenger side window. The victim said her wallet was taken from the vehicle.