BLOTTER: Police reports for Oct. 28

Oct. 28—Niagara Falls

—SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 2700 block of Diamond Park Lane. Officers said they responded to a call of "shots fired" at noon Sunday. A witness told the officers that they saw two male suspects "shooting at each other." After firing at each other, both suspects reportedly ran from the scene. Police said a nearby mailbox was struck by a bullet. Officers recovered three spent shell casings and one live round from the area.

—SHOOTING: Police are also investigating a shooting incident in the 2200 block of Pierce Avenue. Officers responded to a call of "shots fired" at 9:50 p.m. Sunday. A male victim told officers that he went to speak with an individual who he said had "been talking (expletive)" about his sister. The victim said that when the individual opened the door to his home, he was armed with a shotgun and "cocked" it. After running back to his car, the victim said the individual fired the shotgun twice in his direction. Police later identified the individual as Frank Leroy-Jason Pryor, 41, 2218 Pierce Ave. Pryor was taken into custody and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree menacing.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2700 block of Welch Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between midnight and 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into her garage by forcing open a door. The victim said a lawnmower was taken from the garage.

—ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested on multiple charges after two traffic stops, one at 11th Street and Niagara Avenue, and the second in the 1600 block of Michigan Avenue, between 2:14 and 2:16 a.m. Thursday. Brittny D. Robinson, 36, 1622 Michigan Ave., was charged with inadequate lights, unlawful window tint, improper plate display, use of reflectors, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and unlawful disposal of a traffic summons. Officers said they stopped Robinson for the equipment violations and she became "belligerent" with them. After issuing her several traffic summonses, police said Robinson drove away "with her middle finger in the air" and threw the summonses out the window of her vehicle. Police then stopped her again and issued additional summonses.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2000 block of Independence Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between midnight and 12:25 p.m. Friday, someone broke into his garage by sliding under a door. The victim said a snow blower, two car batteries, a chainsaw and an orbital buffer were taken from the garage.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving-related charges after a property damage accident in the area of 60th Street and Buffalo Avenue. Earl Golden, 57, 6017 Lindbergh Ave., was charged with driving while intoxicated and refusal to take a breath test.