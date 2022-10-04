BLOTTER: Police reports for Oct. 4

Oct. 4—Niagara Falls

—ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 400 block of 19th Street. A male victim told officers that he was walking in the area at 10 p.m. Friday when he was approached by three male suspects. The victim said one suspect pulled out a handgun and another suspect asked, "Do you have any (expletive) money? I'll just (expletive) shoot you." Following the threats, the victim said all three suspects "searched his pockets" and took $82. The victim said the gun was held to his stomach during the robbery and that all three suspects ran away going east toward 20th Street.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of 20th Street. A male victim told told officers that sometime between 12:26 and 2:41 a.m. Friday, someone broke into his garage by unknown means. The victim said a dirt bike, a chainsaw, a chop saw and a compressor were taken from the garage.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2500 block of Parkview Drive. A female victim told officers that sometime between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, someone broke into her home by kicking in the rear door. The victim said some personal papers, a small amount of cash and some jewelry was taken from the home.

—ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 900 block of Niagara Street. A male victim told officers that he was attacked from behind by a group of suspects. The victim said he was repeatedly punched before the attackers fled.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 300 block of Spruce Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between 4 and 8:45 p.m. Saturday, someone broke into his garage by cutting off a lock and breaking the door. The victim said an air compressor, valued at $1,200, was taken form the garage.