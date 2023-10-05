BLOTTER: Police reports for Oct. 5

Oct. 5—ARREST

A Falls man and woman were arrested after a traffic stop on Forest Avenue at 4:14 a.m. Wednesday. The 40-year-old city man was charged with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and inadequate muffler. Officers also took a passenger in his vehicle into custody on outstanding arrest warrants from the Falls Police Narcotics-Intelligence Division. Police said they also recovered suspected crack cocaine.

ARREST

A Falls man was arrested on a weapons charge after a traffic stop in the 3600 block of Hyde Park Boulevard at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday. The 38-year-old Falls man was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and operating a vehicle without insurance. Police said they recovered a pair of metal knuckles and an electronic stun gun from the vehicle.

ARREST

A Falls man was arrested on outstanding arrest warrants, after police said he ran from them in the area of 11th Street and Cleveland Avenue at 7:46 p.m. Tuesday. The 52-year-old city man was also charged with resisting arrest.

ARREST

Two Clarence men were arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday. The 28-year-old man and 34-year-old man were charged with petit larceny with one of the men also charged with endangering the welfare of a child. They are accused of taking Pokemon cards, valued at more than $425, without paying for them.