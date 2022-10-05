BLOTTER: Police reports for Oct. 5

Oct. 5—Niagara Falls

—SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 2700 block of 10th Street. A male victim told officers that he was turning on to 10th Street from Garden Avenue at 8 p.m. Thursday when he heard a gunshot and the rear window of his vehicle shattered. Other witnesses reported hearing several gunshots. Officers said the victim's vehicle appeared by have been hit by 3 bullets. Police said they recovered 3 spent 9-mm shell casings at the intersection of 10th Street and Garden Avenue.

—ROBBERY: Police are investigating an armed robbery in the 8700 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A male victim told officers that he was in a parking lot getting out of his vehicle when a male suspect came up behind him and put a gun to his head. The victim said the suspect demanded money, saying, "Give me your money. Don't make this a homicide." After giving the suspect some cash, the victim said he was hit in the face with the gun. The suspect was last seen riding a gray moped eastbound on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 1500 block of 13th Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 4 and 10:12 p.m. Saturday, someone broke into his vehicle by unknown means. The victim said a bottle of liquor was taken from the vehicle.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle theft from the 1300 block of North Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday, someone stole his 2003 Mercury Marquis. The victim was unable to provide his license plate number to police, but advised them that the plate "is hanging form the rear bracket with one screw." The victim also told police that the vehicle has "tons of duct tape" around the driver's side mirror and along the bottom of both the driver's and passenger's side doors.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after he reportedly threatened another man with a silver BB gun in the 2700 block of Pine Avenue at 6:54 p.m. Thursday. Nathan J. Howard, 20, 844 80th St. Apt. 2, was charged with second and third-degree menacing.