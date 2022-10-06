BLOTTER: Police reports for Oct. 6

Oct. 6—Niagara Falls

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from Jordan Gardens. A male victim told police that he was sitting on his porch, at 8 p.m. Saturday when a male suspect approached his home and stole his 2022 Ninebot Kick Scooter.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 700 block of Pine Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between Sept. 17 and 2 p.m. Saturday, someone broke into the home he was renovating by unknown means. The victim said some men's clothing, kitchen supplies and medical equipment, all valued at $10,000, were taken.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1900 block of 11th Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, someone broke into a property that he was working on by unknown means. The victim said a number of power tools, all valued at $6,200, were taken.

—ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 500 block of Ninth Street. A female victim told police that she went to a house to buy weed at 9:45 a.m. Monday when the dealer's girlfriend attacked her. The victim said the female suspect hit her in the head and face and bit her pinkie finger. She also said that the suspect took her purse.

—THEFT: Police are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 6600 block on Niagara Falls Boulevard. A male victim told police that sometime between 8 and 8:33 p.m. Monday, someone broke into his vehicle after apparently stealing his keys. The victim said his wallet was taken from the vehicle. His keys were stolen from a locker at a fitness facility.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop in the 800 block of Main Street at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday. The driver led two separate officers on brief high-speed chases before stopping on Main Street. Joseph F. Rodriguez, 18, 27 Kies Court, was charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and 15 vehicle and traffic law infractions. Rodriguez told officers he fled from them because he had been smoking marijuana.