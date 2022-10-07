BLOTTER: Police reports for Oct. 7

Oct. 7—ARREST — A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store on the 7200 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Donna Marie Paonessa, 57, 519 71st St., was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $790 of merchandise without paying for the items.

BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary on the 900 block of Walnut Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 6 p.m. Wednesday, someone broke into his garage by kicking-in a door. The victim said a weed whacker and a box with assorted tools, altogether valued at $4,600, were taken.

THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in on the 600 block of 10th Street. A female victim told police that sometime between 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and 2:30 a.m. Thursday, someone broke into her 2017 Lincoln Continental by unknown means. The victim said a $1,200 Louis Vuitton wallet was taken.