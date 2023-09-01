BLOTTER: Police reports for Sept. 1

Sep. 1—Niagara Falls

—ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 400 block of 19th Street. A taxi driver told officers that he was driving his cab at 1:26 p.m. Sunday when a male fare robbed him and stabbed him in the leg. The victim was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment of his wound.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 900 block of Cedar Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 1 and 7 a.m. Sunday someone broke into his apartment by unknown means. The victim said an electric scooter was taken from the apartment.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 1100 block of Pasadena Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between 7:15 and 8:30 p.m. Sunday someone entered his unlocked garage and took an electric bike. The victim said the bike was valued at $800.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 10:51 a.m. Monday. The 51-year-old city man was charged with petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief. He's accused of taking more than $393 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1100 block of Haeberle Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday, someone broke into her garage by forcing open a door. The victim said a power washer was taken from the garage.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 3600 block of Pine Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into his garage by unknown means. The victim said tools valued at more than $500 were taken from the garage.