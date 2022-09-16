BLOTTER: Police reports for Sept. 16

Sep. 16—Niagara Falls

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 600 block of 92nd Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into his shed by cutting off a padlock. The victim said a dirt bike was taken from the shed.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 600 block of Elmwood Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into his garage by breaking a window in a door. The victim said two lawnmowers were taken from the garage.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 2600 block of Niagara Street. A female victim told police that sometime between 4:55 and 5:58 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into her 2020 Chevy Malibu by unknown means. The victim said a vape pen was taken from the vehicle.

Town of Niagara

—ARREST: An Illinois man was arrested overnight on an arson charge in the Town of Niagara. Niagara County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call, at 4:22 a.m. Thursday, reporting a suspicious male in the rear of a business in the 8800 block of Porter Road setting a dumpster on fire. Deputies, along with Town of Niagara Police were able to apprehend the suspect. Justin R. Llanas, no age provided, of Dixon, Illinois, was charged with fifth-degree arson and third-degree criminal mischief.